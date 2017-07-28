TOP STORIES
Minister urges graduates to make a difference
Accra, July 28, GNA - Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has urged graduates of Government Secretarial School (GSS), to utilise the knowledge acquired and make a difference in their field of work.
She urged the graduates to live according to the tenet of their profession and work assiduously to improve work delivery, especially in the civil service.
The Minister said this in Accra at the 64th graduation ceremony of GSS where 150 students graduated from a year stenographer grade one and two.
The ceremony was on the theme: 'Professional Secretarial Education: A Critical Tool for National Development.'
She noted that the civil service constituted an important agency for government in terms of policy implementation.
She said graduates would help complement government business to improve service delivery.
Mrs Twum-Ampofo said the role of technical and vocational education was critical in the country's socio-economic development because it provided skills for the youth to engage in meaningful work.
She noted that government had provided livelihood training skills training for vulnerable and Persons With Disability(PWDs) in dress making, catering to equip them to be self-employed and contribute to national development.
She said government was committed to empower PWDs by implementing inclusive education and equal employment opportunity policies for appointment into public offices.
Mrs Twum-Ampofo said the Ministry had started with a programme to adopt a critical approach to eradicate poverty and ensure social support interventions for the vulnerable in the society.
Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service admonished the graduates to effectively discharge their duties as professional secretaries in their field of disciplines.
'To help you achieve this, you have to be time conscious, reliable, fairness, diligence and customer friendly, which constitute the provision of professional secretarial education in the country,' he added.
He said the Civil Service would continue to provide the school with the necessary logistics to aid in the provision of quality education to enable the students to keep pace with emerging trends and current practices.
Mr Solomon Amano, the Principal of GSS the school was established in 1952 with the mandate to offer training and examine secretarial staff of the establishment secretariat.
He said since its establishment, young women and men nationwide and internationally had undergone training and development in the school.
The Principal said the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Telecommunications provided computer accessories, air conditions and projectors to the six GSSs in the country.
He said the school lacked library facilities, school bus, inadequate teaching and learning equipment and urged government and corporate bodies to come to their aid.
The school also inaugurated a 52-bed capacity hostel for the students. GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
