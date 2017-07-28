TOP STORIES
Foundation calls for massive rollout of Hepatitis education
Accra, July 28, GNA - Save Your Liver Foundation (SYLF), has called for a massive elimination of hepatitis in Ghana through education and vaccination to decrease its spread.
Mr Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, the President of SYLF, said hepatitis infections was widespread in Ghana with liver health undergoing serious threat from the rise in alcoholic consumption and chemicals infiltration into water, food and air.
There is therefore the need for a holistic liver health campaign as prevention measure.
Mr Azongo said this at the event to mark world hepatitis day on the theme: 'Eliminate Hepatitis,' in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra.
He noted that hepatitis must be tackled with all seriousness since liver cancer kills about: '300,000 people every year in Africa and it was one of the main causes of early deaths in West Africa'.
He said hepatitis B was the most prevalent amongst the blood born viral hepatitis group in Africa and if effects were not made to contain its spread and treat infections, hepatitis B would kill about 20 million people by 2030.
According to him 1.4 million people die from hepatitis B every year and that the death from hepatitis C alone was expected to surpass that of HIV/AIDS in few decades.
He said the World Health Organisation at a global conference had urged Africa to find creative ways to fund liver health interventions because there were no definite funding arrangements in line to deal with the situation.
He, therefore, called for a collaboration with the GHS and the Ministry of Health to help adopt a Ghana Liver / Hepatitis Programme, to ensure a sustained promotion of liver health to raise awareness towards building a preventative liver health consciousness among Ghanaians.
'Liver health hepatitis should not be confined to the back seat of public priorities since hepatitis destroys one of the most important organs of the body (liver).
Hepatitis symptoms are severe and they are obvious, help might just be far away, hence we are asking GHS to intervene and get Ghanaians to test early,' he said.
Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Director General, Ghana Health Service in a speech read on his behalf said the constant rise in hepatitis cases was as a result of the lifestyle of the people.
He said most people think they could cope with the regular intake of alcohol, fatty food and sedentary lifestyle.
Dr Nsiah-Asare said liver health promotion was key to ensuring the general well-being of the citizenry and all must use the Day to remind themselves and others of the importance of the liver and ensure a liver-free-disease population.
He gave the assurance that the GHS would partner Save Your Liver Foundation to intensify education on hepatitis and general liver health.
G. Nii Teiko Tagoe, the Director, Ga Mashie Development Agency-Accra Metropolitan Assembly urged the youth in the community to stop alcohol consumption because it had been the cause of major youth deaths in the area.
He also advised the people to make routine health check-up part of them to allow for early detection and treatment.
A free health screening was embarked on to enable the people know their status.
GNA
By Samira Larbie / Mercy Manukure, GNA
