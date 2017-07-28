TOP STORIES
Two bodies train rural preachers of Church of Christ
Accra, July 28, GNA - Rescue Ghana Mission (RGM) in partnership with the Heritage Christian College (HCC) have organised refresher training courses for rural preachers of the Church of Christ.
The collaboration between RGM and HCC aims at upgrading the skills of Church of Christ preachers working in deprived rural areas in Ghana to be more effective in their Ministry and become more self-supporting.
As part of the partnership, 40 rural preachers supported by RGM were being trained in areas such as Effective Preparation and Delivery of Biblical Lessons, Leading Difficult Church Members, Church Administration and Combining 'Preaching and Tent-making.
Dr Samuel Twumasi-Ankrah, the President of the HCC, speaking at the opening of the course commended the oversight elders of the Osu Church of Christ for their support behind the RGM initiative.
He said the Mission was unique because it was seeking support to help preachers in the rural areas and also sharpen their preaching skills.
He also commended the management team for their insightful vision to continue to promote the gospel in all parts of the society.
He expressed the hope that the Mission would continue to spear-head the spread of the gospel.
Dr Twumasi-Ankrah said the training course was a unique programme designed to enable the preachers make a difference in the way they perform their preaching duties.
The President called on the participants to continue to take advantage of the opportunity provided them to develop their skills properly.
Mr Lord Asante Fordjour, an Executive Member, said the Mission considered the training programme important since the rural preachers needed support in their activities.
He said as part of the course RGM would sponsor the financial component of the training programme, while HCC would provide technical assistance in organising the training programme.
He thanked the management of HCC for accepting to partner the Mission to sharpen the skills of the rural preachers.
Since July 2016, RGM has been supporting 50 rural preachers and plans to enrol additional 50 by close of 2017.
So far the Ministry has received about 180 applications from rural preachers across the country, who are in great distress.
RGM is a benevolent Ministry under the oversight of the elders of Osu Church of Christ in Accra.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
