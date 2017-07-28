TOP STORIES
Ahmadi's annual convention opens in UK
Accra, July 28, GNA - The Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, a unique event that brings more than 35,000 participants from more than 90 countries opened on Friday.
The three-day event, which starts from July 28 to July 30, is to increase religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace and brotherhood among Ahmadi Muslim.
Eminent speakers will discuss a range of religious topics and their relevance to contemporary society.
A statement from the organisers said a number of Parliamentarians, Civic Leaders and Diplomats from different countries would address the gathering and underline the convention's objective of enhancing unity, understanding and mutual respect.
A special feature of the convention would be the His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
He would provide an invaluable insight into religious teachings.
His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, is the fifth successor of the Promised Messiah.
His benevolent leadership provides the community with unity, guidance and direction, ensuring that it remains devoted to God and to the service of mankind.
His Holiness frequently meets with Parliamentarians and Heads of State and has delivered keynote addresses at the United States Congress, the European Parliament, the UK Houses of Parliament, the Dutch Parliament and the Conference of World Religions in London.
The Head has also condemned all acts of extremism.
At the 2017 National Peace Symposium UK, His Holiness stated: 'Islam is that religion which has forever enshrined the universal principles of freedom of religion, freedom of conscience and freedom of belief.'
The Jalsa features exhibitions about the community's international activities and other educational stands. Special guided tours are also available.
A key highlight of the Jalsa is the Pledge of Allegiance at the hand of the Khalifa (Caliph).
He places his hand on top of the hands of those sitting immediately in front of him and others put their hands on the shoulders of these people, thereby making a continuous link with the Khalifa.
As this chain extends out the entire gathering is connected with the Khalifa.
Members pledge allegiance to the peaceful teachings of Islam and to the Khalifa's leadership of the community, thereby reaffirming their commitment to the remembrance of God and the service of humanity.
GNA
