TOP STORIES
Some Ghana people would rather help the west than help their own people. it really makes me disgustedBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Rethink your action, there will be consequences - Police
By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi, GNA
Kumasi, July 28, GNA - Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong-Boanuh, the Director General of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, has asked miscreants, who have been attacking officers of the service to rethink their reckless action.
He warned that there would be consequences and that the police would do everything to protect themselves.
He was speaking at the passing out of 556 recruits made up of 279 males and 277 females at the Police Training School at Patasi in Kumasi.
They had completed six months intensive training that involved classroom work and drills.
They are the pioneer group to receive the 'Tai-specialized training' designed to adequately equip personnel of the service to discharge their duties professionally.
These ties in with the four-year police transformation programme targeted at making the Ghanaian police among the best 10 in the world.
COP Oppong-Boanuh noted that crime had become sophisticated, dynamic and dangerous, and therefore the need for the officers to constantly upgrade themselves to stay ahead of criminals.
He reminded the recruits to uphold the law, adding that, they should defend the weak, must stand for justice and to respect the fundamental human rights of all.
They should also be patriotic, demonstrate high sense of integrity and even-handedness in the performance of their duties.
General Constable David Dagara Kow was adjudged the overall best recruit and received a citation.
The ceremony was attended by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, COP Kofi Boakye, Director Research, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ken Yeboah, the Regional Commander.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News