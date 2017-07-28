TOP STORIES
Pentecost completes GH¢2,232,068.43 temple
Kumasi, July 28, GNA - A GH¢2,232,068.43 temple built by the Pentecost Church at Bantama in Kumasi, has been inaugurated in a ceremony.
On hand to perform the inauguration was the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.
It comes with an auditorium that has a seating capacity of 5,000, 11 offices, computer room, library, a 50-seating capacity conference room, disability-friendly rumps and a porch.
Apostle Prof Onyinah urged Christians to remain unwavering in their faith and to become good example to the rest of the society.
They needed to provide leadership to help transform the society to make things better for everybody.
He used the occasion to express concern about the untruthfulness of many of the people, the flimsy excuses, rot and waste at the workplaces.
This, he indicated, would have to stop, if the nation was to make socio-economic development headway.
'It is high time Christians became more diligent, worked hard and accepted to be faithful to their employees and to the nation', he added.
He spoke of the church's mission to bring people closer to God - to bring hope to them.
Pastor Aaron Yaw Kyei, the Bantama District Pastor, said the temple was built with grants from the church's headquarters and contributions from members in the Bompata Area.
Construction works on the project started 12 years ago.
GNA
By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA
