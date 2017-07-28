TOP STORIES
Great friends we are losing along life's journey; but the best ones shall be in memory a lifetime.By: Okkoh Commey. USA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
GES sets up committee to probe alleged forgery of documents
Sunyani, July 28, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) has set-up an investigative committee to probe the alleged forgery of documents and certificates by some employees.
Mr Augustine Karbo, the General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), who announced this, warned that the Union would not tolerate wrongdoing and it would disassociate itself so that culprits would be sanctioned to deter like-minded others.
He was addressing some members of the Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the Union at a meeting in Sunyani on Thursday, which offered opportunity for the members to interact with the national executive on certain developments and the current state of the Union.
Mr Karbo said it was a serious offence for public sector employees to forge documents for promotion and challenged the members to upgrade themselves to be able to meet the demands of employers and increased productivity.
He noted that many employees in the formal sector were going through what he described as 'modern form of slavery' in work places, but was quick to add that that should not be a justification for employees to forge documents.
Mr Karbo expressed concern about unnecessary intimidations and 'divide and rule tactics' adopted by some superiors in the formal sector that had led many subordinates into psychological trauma and affected their performance.
That notwithstanding, the General Secretary entreated members of the Union to concentrate on their jobs, work hard and improve on productivity, as the national executive tackled their problems.
Mr. Karbo observed that the surest way to improve on productivity at work places was for the members to upgrade themselves and work hard for good outcomes.
He said 20 percent deduction from their monthly salaries were being used to champion the course of the Union, part of which is being used to pay salaries of the Executive.
Mr. Karbo reminded them that last year the Union was able to negotiate for 12.5 per cent increment in salaries for members, indicating that the Union fought hard for the additional 11 per cent salary increment effective January 2018.
He advised members of the Union to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity so that with the spirit they could fight a common cause for improved conditions of service and welfare.
Mr Peter Lumor, the National President of TEWU, advised the members not to look down on each other, saying in TEWU and unionism every job description is very essential for progress.
He later swore Mr Daniel Ayarna into office as the new Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Union.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News