GNAAS to organise 35th annual congress
Accra, July 28, GNA - The Ghana National Association of Adventist Students (GNAAS) is to organise its 35th Annual Congress at the University of Ghana, Legon from Sunday, July 30 to Sunday, August 6.
The event, which would be hosted at the Legon Central Cafeteria is on the theme: 'DARE,' meaning Divine Approach to Reach Everyone.
Mr Theophilus Kwarteng Amaning, President of GNAAS told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Congress was a platform to assemble students of the Seventh - Day Adventist across the country to motivate, encourage, educate and address them on some pertinent issues affecting them.
He said the Association had invited 12 resource persons to spearhead the activities of the congress, which include: From A Ministry of Students to a Movement of Students, Planning For The Golden Years, Excellence and higher Education: Questions Young People Ask, Bulwarks Of Believe, The Sure Word Of Bible Prophecy and Employability Skills for the 21st Century.
Mr Kwarteng says as a religious association, GNAAS seeks to rise to the highest moral spiritual and intellectual standards for the society and posterity to emulate.
He said the goal of GNAAS was to proclaim the Gospel of Christ as a witness to unbelievers and prepare them for the imminent return of the Lord Jesus Christ.
He said the Association shared values were humility, hard work, and commitment to the work of the Lord Jesus Christ, which gave a sense of unity.
Mr Kwarteng said the congress would also promote health and welfare of members, increase evangelism efforts and render beneficial services to the public.
He entreated members of the Adventist cycle to be part of the spirit-filled programme to boost their spiritual well being.
