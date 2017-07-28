TOP STORIES
Indomie support 'Our Day' celebrations
Accra, July 28, GNA - Indomie, a leading noodles brand, has supported a number of first cycle schools with free meals to mark the end of the academic year popularly known as 'Our Day'.
The gesture is in line with the brand's free sampling that takes place in schools throughout Ghana.
Each academic term, Indomie feeds about 1.5 million pupils throughout the country as an initiative to reduce malnutrition among children.
However, beyond the usual feeding programme, the brand owners of Indomie, De United Foods Industries ltd (DUFIL) has also provided specially cooked Indomie noodles for the end of academic year festivities in some schools throughout Ghana.
Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager at DUFIL, explained that the free special meals given to ensure that the children celebrated the end of the academic year.
'After a long and tiring academic year, we want to put smile on the faces of our young brothers and sisters as they mark Our Day,' he said.
Haruna added Indomie's free sampling programme which has been in place for more than a decade has helped children procure nourishment.
He said DUFIL would continue to run the programme in subsequent academic terms.
Ms Agnes Botchway, Events Manager at DUFIL, said the company would continue to rollout programmes and activities to support proper growth of children.
She commended the schools for their cooperation and encouraged the pupils to utilise their vacation properly.
GNA
