General Legal Council suspends lawyer for 4-years
A lawyer Kwasi Afrifa has been suspended for four years by the General Legal Council.
Mr Afrifa was handed the suspension on July 27, 2017 for professional misconduct.
The withdrawal of the license of Mr Afrifa follows similar disciplinary action taken against human rights lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu
The following is the full details of the disciplinary action taken against Mr Afrifa as posted on the General Legal Council website .
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa is hereby suspended from legal practice for a period of four (4) years commencing from 27th July, 2017.
The above-named lawyer was formally charged with two counts under Rule 5 (10) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 as follows:
Count 1
That he; having previously acted as Counsel for one Dr. Emelia Timpo in a probate action involving her mother’s estate and assisted her in obtaining Letters of Administration in respect of the same estate, subsequently acted against her interest by representing her brother called Nana Kwamina Apreh Ackah in an action with Suit No.C12/230/14 over property which forms part of the said estate and ;
Count 2
That he, having previously acted as counsel for one Kodwo Ackah, the legal owner of property No, 19A in a Civil Proceedings to evict his tenant at the Ashanti New Town Court, Kumasi, [subsequently brought an action on behalf of his brother, Nana Kwamina Apreh Ackah in an action with suit No.C12/230/14 over property which forms part of the said estate against the said Kodwo Ackah and Dr. Emelia Timpo.
Lawyer Afrifa was also formally charged with a third count under Rule 9 (4) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 that he; having previously acted as Counsel for one Kodwo Ackah of property No. 19A in civil proceedings to evict his tenant at the Ashanti New Town Court, Kumasi subsequently represented his siblings in a probate action involving their mother’s estate and included the said Kodwo Ackah’s property (aforesaid) in the inventory of the estate.
He was convicted on the three counts.
During the period of suspension, he shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal services to the public for a fee. He may not attend chambers at anytime during the period of his suspension.
The licence of Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa to practise for the next four (4) years is hereby withdrawn forthwith.
DATED AT THE LAW COURTS BUILDING, ACCRA
THIS 28TH DAY OF JULY, 2017
SGD.
JUSTICE ALEX B. POKU-ACHEAMPONG
JUDICIAL SECRETARY AND
SECRETARY TO THE GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL
