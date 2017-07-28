TOP STORIES
Impact Africa Network And The Remarkable Feat It Has Chalked With Goal Four Of SDGs At Akwadum In Ghana
The world is now negotiating sustainable development goals (SDGs) after the MDGs expired in 2015.These goals are expected to underpin the sustainable development of the world till 2030 under the United Nations.193 countries have appended their signatories to these goals.
The SDGs has stipulated 17 principal goals with 69 targets between them among which Ghana is a signatory. The SDGs has the strongest intention of achieving quality education among people in the world,alleviating poverty and hunger, illiteracy inter alia.
Equally,key among the SDGs is the need for quality and access to education for all manner of persons which is goal four (4) on the priority list of UN member countries.Because,quality and access to education is a primary contact point in developing the numerous human resource based of a Country especially, the teaming youth who represent a chunk of the population.
In the interest of equitable development of the world,it's important to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Indeed,achieving goal (4) could also serve as a blueprint in championing other goals such as SDG 5:Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girl's.
To this end and light,impact Africa Network has found it very prudent to pursue SDG goal four(4) to the letter.
For that matter,in Ghana,network Africa being a miniature of the implementation task force of the United Nations was indeed,poised to replicate goal four(4) of SDGs with a selected enthusiastic young men and women comprising but not limited to Richmond Dompreh, Abena Safoa Nyarko-Opoku, David Orleans Oduro, Akpene Darko-Cobbina.
Surely,Impact African Network position itself as the grey beaming light in the process of promoting and implementing SDG goal four (4). Because of this,Impact Africa Network embarked on a vigorous one week long outreach program to the Eastern Region of Ghana precisely, Akwadum.Where its activism was enormously successful.
The seven member team took a cursory study of the society and deployed mechanisms to best propagate goal four of the SDGs. And they did this by engaging the various stakeholders in the community such as the Assembly members,chief's,headteachers of the various schools, opinion leaders among others.The needed rapport building process was phenomenal.
Worthy of note also,is the strategic visiting of Junior High Schools for the purpose of imbibing in the pupil's the need to take their education and study's very serious. For instance, in the Akwadum Methodist J.H.S,the group of seven was strategically assigned to teach the pupils and they received enlightenment on teenage pregnancy, sex education, hygiene plus a donation of reading materials totally about 600.Reasons being that, school was lagging behind in terms of some basic necessities of learning, and thus hindering smooth teaching and learning.
Rounding up the visit,the team engaged the pupil's in some outdoor games such as football, ludo and,an open forum to interact through educative stories.Just to also commend,the Accra spintex chapter and Rotary club for their unweaving and unrepented support towards this life changing encounter with the primary intent of projecting the SDGs goal four in a dynamic character.
