Sunyani Municipal Assembly Holds First Ordinary Meeting
The Sunyani Municipal Assembly held its first Ordinary Meeting of the second session of the Sixth assembly at the Assembly Hall on Thursday.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardson, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executives(MCE),addressing Hon. Assembly Members, stated that her office will ensure that all relevant on-going projects and programs are completed before new once are initiated.
“I have decided to complete all the on-going projects and programs initiated by my predecessor (of blessed smemory) to ensure that resources expended on these projects benefit our people” she added.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardson, said she has initiated the move to complete the construction of the maternity ward at Sunyani Municipal Hospital, extend electricity and upgrade and create access roads leading to all completed CHPS compounds which have been left unused at Watchman, Benunkwanta and Atuahenkrom; graveling and perhaps paving the precincts of the newly constructed Atronie Police Station to pave the way for its occupation by the Police Service and also complete water mechanization to facilitate the utilization of the 20-seated WC toilet at Atronie which was completed since 2015.
She commended the various security agencies in the municipality who are working tirelessly and assiduously to protect live and properties and the professional manner they respond to the least security threat.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardso, charged the assembly members to come up with a comprehensive needs assessment to determine the specific areas for capacity building and logistics deployment, in order to ensure that Zonal Councils and the unit committees are adequately resourced to enable them discharge their functions effectively and effectively as spelt out in the L.I 1967.
“We will ensure that every area in the municipality is adequately connected to the National Grid to promote local economic development” she stated.
Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardso, said at the end of 206, the assembly expended a total of GH¢ 9,999,227.83 with IGF component of expenditure amounting to GH¢ 1,712,498.42.”This shows that, the assembly spent 71.44% of the total budgeted expenditure and 84% of IGP budgeted expenditure” she added.
The MCE said total amount of GH¢ 456,220.57 of IGF expenditure was spent on compensation, GH¢ 893,195.08 for goods and services while GH¢ 363,082.77 for assets.
She said the assembly has 415 staffs made up of 190 males and 225 females, out of which 70 are being paid from IGF.
In youth employment and skills development, Hon. Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardso, said the Executive Committee has approved the sub-committee recommendation for the Assembly to identify land banks in support of the government’s campaign of Planting for Food and Job.
“In order to support the Department of Agriculture in the Municipality to make it more responsive to the needs of our people” she said.
In promoting financial access and quality education, the MCE said the assembly will consider reviewing sponsorship scheme to ensure that only brilliant and needy persons are given the priority to enjoy the facility.
She promised the assembly members that she will not let them down for the confidence they have repose in her, but rather will work hard, in collaboration with them and all stakeholders,” not only to restore Sunyani to its past glory, but make the Municipality a pace-setter among the Municipalities in the country” she added.
“I appeal to Hon. Assembly Members, Hon. MP, Nananom, Heads of Department and Staff of the Assembly, the Media and the General Public for needed commitment; co-operation and support to enable me carries my vision through to the fullest” she concluded.
