NPP Only Continuing Mahama’s Progressively Free SHS—Omane Boamah
Former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, believes the free Senior High School (SHS) to be rolled out this September is a continuation of former President John Dramani Mahama’s Progressively Free SHS
The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh on Thursday reinforced the fact that the policy will come into full force when the new academic calendar for SHSs begins in September 2017
He outlined certain modalities and criteria that will be adopted to enroll beneficiaries of the programme including; the fact that non performing students will bear their own cost of tuition if they fail to make the required grades after three years.
“We said you can carry your free SHS for three years because that is the duration of your study. So if you go to the first year, we will pay. You repeat your first year in year two we will pay. When you get to the second year in year three we will pay. But for four final year, we won’t pay, so you pay your own fees”, the Minister explained.
The free SHS policy according to the NPP government will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the Secondary School level.
But Dr Omane Boamah in response to the press conference on his facebook page said “Class stand! Clap for NPP Government for continuing with President Mahama’s Progressively Free SHS…”
