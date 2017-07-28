TOP STORIES
J. J. Rawlings Reminded Of His Calling To Minister The "Word"
Former President of Ghana, Jeremiah John Rawlings, has been reminded of his calling as an apostle in the Lord’s vineyard.
"Having been endowed with exceptional oratory skills and charisma Mr. Rawlings should not hesitate to start his new role now".
Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie, founder and leader of Open Arms Ministries/Jesus Chapel in Kumasi has therefore advised the former Ghanaian leader to be bold and accept the challenge because the calling is divine and would be guided by the Holy Spirit to deliver.
Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie, who had in August 2008 prophesied that former President Jerry John Rawlings has been chosen by God as an Apostle to propagate His Word across the world said “the former President will start his ministerial work in Nigeria very soon”.
He disclosed that God revealed to him during a long spell of meditation then that a Nigerian unbeliever billionaire, had been prepared by God to support Mr. Rawlings’ ministry to grow fast and wide to the levels of the Oral Roberts and Reinnhard Bonnke Ministerial organisations.
According to Saint Sark, the Nigerian billionaire on hearing of the transformation of ex-President Rawlings to an Apostle, would bankroll his apostolic ministry and mobilise people for the ministry.
Earlier, in August 2007, Rev Charles D. K. Asare, the General Overseer of the Charity Kingdom Ministries in Accra, had also predicted that former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings would be
preaching the Word of God because he had 120 pages of prophecies on the former flight officer.
Rev. Asare prophesied that Mr. Rawlings will preach the gospel around the world, especially on college campuses across the globe and perform many signs and wonders and miracles to save many souls and serve as an inspiration to many college students.
Mr. Rawlings is quoted as saying," I have been in the Ministry of God and humanity since my childhood”.
Two years ago, the Kumasi-based Minister of the Gospel, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie reminded Mr. Rawlings of the prophecy that he was destined to minister the word of God.
Saint Sark noted that time was running out for the ex-flying Officer and advised him to humbly surrender and answer the divine call.
He said the former President will have to heed to the divine bidding now to propagate the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ or he would do it in a painful way.
The servant of the lord Jesus Christ observed that any delays on the part of Mr. Rawlings to respond positively to the call will affect his crown and reward.
Saint Sark has procured a bible for the former flying officer and intends to present it to him anytime soon to spur Mr. Rawlings on.
