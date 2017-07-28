TOP STORIES
England's ton-up Stokes punishes South Africa in 3rd Test
London (AFP) - Ben Stokes's century against a depleted South Africa attack left England in a commanding position at tea on Friday's second day of the third Test at The Oval.
South Africa were 18 for one in reply to England's first innings 353, a deficit of 335 runs.
Dean Elgar (eight) was out to what became the last ball before the interval when he was caught behind off Toby Roland-Jones to give the Middlesex seamer, one of three debutant in England's XI, his first Test wicket.
Earlier, Stokes made 112 against a South Africa attack missing the ill Vernon Philander.
The seamer only bowled five overs Friday before being taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be a worsening stomach complaint.
Philander had enjoyed a superb return of two for 17 in 12 overs on Thursday's rain-marred first day and, if fully fit, would surely have relished the continued overcast conditions in what is the 100th Test staged at The Oval.
England had been criticised by several former captains for some slap-dash batting in a huge 340-run defeat by in the second Test at Trent Bridge that saw the Proteas level this four-match series at 1-1.
But Stokes got the balance right on Friday by being aggressive against the old ball and watchful when the new one arrived before upping the tempo late on.
England resumed on 171 for four, with Alastair Cook 82 not out and Stokes 21 not out.
Cook fell soon afterwards for 88 when he was lbw on the back foot to fast bowler Morne Morkel.
Former captain Cook, already England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, moved past Australia great Allan Border into ninth place in the overall list during this near five-hour innings.
The 32-year-old opener hit 10 fours before falling in sight of what would have been his 31st Test century.
But fellow left-handed batsman Stokes, who made a Test-best 258 against South Africa at Cape Town last year, dismissively pulled Morkel for four.
Meanwhile Jonny Bairstow struck three boundaries off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's first over of the day.
Runs were flowing, with Stokes pulling fast bowler Kagiso Rabada -- banned from the second Test for swearing at the Durham all-rounder during England's series-opening win at Lord's -- to complete a 72-ball fifty with his seventh four.
But the new ball did the trick for the Proteas when Bairstow, on 36, edged a lifting Rabada delivery to second slip, where South Africa captain Faf du Plessis held a sharp catch to end a stand of 75.
Roland-Jones made a run-a-ball 25 that included a hooked six off the expensive Chris Morris (one for 91 in 17 overs) before he was lbw to Maharaj.
Stokes was still nine shy of his fifth Test hundred when last man James Anderson came in.
But the 26-year-old went to three figures in style with two sixes off successive Maharaj deliveries
The first, a slog to long-on, was 'caught' by du Plessis but he touched the boundary rope as he fell, meaning Stokes had scored a six.
But the next ball sailed high into the stands as Stokes completed a 144-ball century.
New Zealand-born Stokes made it three sixes in a row by hoisting Maharaj over deep square leg.
He eventually holed out off Morkel, who took three for 70 in 28.2 overs.
