Gitmo 2 will remain in Ghana – Ayorkor Botchway

CitiFMonline
4 minutes ago | Headlines

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has indicated, the Akufo-Addo administration will not alter the formal agreement between Ghana and the US over the two Guantanamo Bay detainees being hosted in the country.

This runs contrary to the governing New Patriotic Party’s position on the matter in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Answering questions from Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Shirley indicated that Cabinet has now decided to keep the two in Ghana.


By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

