TOP STORIES
A country's success or failure depends on her leadership.By: Lord Aikins Adusei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Assemblyman unhappy with abuse of Tramol among youth
Ntotroso (B/A), July 28, GNA - Mr Maxwell Atuahene, the Assemblyman for Ntotroso Electoral Area in the Asutifi North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, has expressed worry about the excessive use and abuse of the Tramol Drug among the youth in the area.
He said immediate measures must be taken to bring the situation under control else something unfortunate could happen to the users.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ntotroso, a mining community, Mr Atuahene, who is the owner of the Maxwell Atuahene Chemical Shop, said the demand for the drug among adolescent boys and girls in the area was very high.
Tramol (acetaminophen) is a pain reliever and a fever reducer and is used to treat many conditions such as headache, muscle aches, arthritis, backache, toothaches, colds and fevers.
It relieves pain in mild arthritis but its side effects, according to the medicine seller, are similar to a narcotic.
Mr Atuahene said abusers of the drug, who are mostly engaged in illegal or small scale mining in the area, laced it with energy drinks for either sexual enhancement or narcotic purposes.
He noted the abuse of the drug was commonly among the youth in the major towns in the District- Kenyasi Number One, Kenyasi Number Two, Ntotroso, Gyedu and Wamahinso.
Mr. Atuahene indicated that because the Police in the area had intensified patrols to clamp down on Indian hemp smokers and peddlers, many of them had changed and diverted attention to the excessive use of the Tramol.
He appealed to the District Security Council to do something about the situation as soon as possible.
Separately, Mr Adusah Yakubu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Firm Foundation and Environment Ghana, a Kenyasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation, said many senior high school students, including girls, were also abusing drugs.
He said aside the use of Tramol, alcoholism and sexual promiscuity among the students were also high, which needed to be controlled.
Mr Yakubu suggested that the drug must be banned, if possible, saying that was the surest way to control its abuse.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health