TOP STORIES
"FAILURE TO SUCCEED IS NOT THE PROBLEM BUT THE COURAGE TO PERSEVERE,LET THE SKY BE YOUR LIMIT"By: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED AM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
EU awards 20 Ghanaian students prestigious scholarships
Accra, July 28, GNA - Twenty Ghanaian students from universities across the country have received prestigious scholarships from the European Union (EU) under the Erasmus+ programme for 2017.
A statement issued by the EU Delegation to Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the students would pursue courses at both Master and Doctoral levels in European universities.
The courses they would pursue include Doctorate programme in Legal Psychology, Masters in Economics of Globalisation and European Integration, International Masters in Marine Biological Resources, Masters in Journalism, Media and Globalisation in 10 different European Union member states.
The statement said the scholarships were expected to help the 20 students acquire high level skills, knowledge and varied experience that would enable them to contribute in future years to Ghana's sustainable development.
'Since 2004, 245 students and staff from Ghana have benefited from Erasmus+ scholarships, funded by the EU budget,' it said.
The statement said Erasmus is only one source of funding for scholarships to Europe; and when scholarships from both the European Union and its 28 member states are taken into account, a total of about 1,000 Ghanaian students gained scholarships to European universities each year.
It said the EU expected to see an increase in the number of scholarship beneficiaries in future by working alongside the academic community and by raising awareness of the programme among students.
The statement said ambassadors from the EU and its member states recently gave a talk at the University of Ghana on the many scholarship opportunities opened to Ghanaian students.
The Erasmus+ programme will also contribute to the improvement of the quality of higher education through enhanced international cooperation between universities in Europe and in Africa and the harmonisation of programmes and procedures.
The statement said the European Union and the member states would host the new Erasmus students on Friday, July 28, for an orientation meeting with alumni of the programme in Ghana.
'This will help them to make a smooth transition from Ghana to their host countries and universities in Europe,' it added.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education