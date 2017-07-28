TOP STORIES
UCC honours 73 retired and long service staff
Cape Coast, July 28, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a send-off and long service ceremony for 73 workers who retired this year to recognise and acknowledge their long and meritorious services to the University.
They were made up of teaching and non teaching staff comprising 27 junior and 31 senior staff, and 15 senior members.
The retirees, one of whom was honoured posthumously, had served the UCC for periods ranging between 15 and 41 years and were awarded based on their length of service.
Their awards ranged from table top and double cabin refrigerators, television sets, washing machines, living room furniture and citation plaques.
Staff in active service who are perceived to have rendered quality services over the past period, were also honoured with plaques, certificates and a cash of GH¢3,000 each.
The longest serving staff, Mr Alfred Nti, who had served for 41 years, was full of praise of the University authorities for recognising his contribution to the success story.
Other notable long servers were Professor Haruna Yakubu, an Associate Professor with the Department of Physics who had served for 31 years, and Prof. Victor Yankah, also an Associate Professor with the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, serving for 29 years.
Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, expressed profound gratitude to the retirees and the other staff for their years of service and efforts to help make the University's vision a reality.
he Vice-Chancellor indicated that they were being awarded for their persistent devotion to duty and determination and urged the staff to emulate their examples to enhance the development of the University.
He said the University would continue to strengthen its relationship with the retirees and constantly engage them to tap their experiences in the development of the institution.
Prof. Ghartey Ampiah advised all the retirees to be health conscious at this period of their lives and to spend quality time with their families.
Prof. Yankah, on behalf of the retirees, expressed appreciation to the University for giving them the opportunity to serve and honouring their efforts.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Education