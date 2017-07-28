modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Non-performing road contractors to be black listed - Minister

GNA
11 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Tinkong (E/R), July 28, GNA - The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has warned that the government was not going to pay for any bad job done - did not meet road contract specifications.

He said they were determined to make sure that there was value for money and that the country could not continue to be shortchanged.

He asked engineers of the ministry to sit up - up their game, because it would not be business as usual.

The Minister gave the warning during his inspection of a collapsed bridge at Tinkong on the Koforidua-Memfe road.

He indicated that due process would be followed to abrogate jobs given to non-performing contractors.

Mr. Amoako-Atta did not hide his displeasure with the quality of the rehabilitation works done the shoulders of the Koforidua-Mamfe road and demanded that the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority submitted a report on the project with his recommendations to his office.

He spoke against that practice where road contracts was awarded to companies, which lacked the experience, equipment and capacity to perform.

He added that, this needed to be discontinued.
Mr. Dennis Edward Aboagye, the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), complained to the Minister, that many bridges in the area had become weak and required to be fixed.

GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

NPP Will Never Trust EC – John Boadu

34 minutes ago

Inadequate biometric devices worsens plight of National Service person...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1If a man wants you, nothing can keep him away. If he doesn't want you,nothing can make him stay

By: Fiona Adomako quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line