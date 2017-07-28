TOP STORIES
1. If one is always right, there is somthing wrong somewhere. 2. One who rides on a donkey does not know that the ground is hot.By: Awuni John Ndebugri
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Businessman jailed 35 years for defiling daughter/granddaughter
Kumasi, July 28, GNA - A 56-year old businessman accused of defiling his own daughter and granddaughter has been sentenced to 35 years imprisonment by the Kumasi-based Gender and Violence Court.
Charles Kofi Quansah faced charges of indecent assault, defilement, incest and threat of death and he pleaded not guilty.
Police Chief Inspector Comfort Kyei-Baffour told the court, presided over by Madam Comfort Tasiame, that victims were aged eight and 11 years.
The little girls have been living with Quansah and the wife at Medoma in Kumasi.
He repeatedly abused the pair anytime the spouse was out of the house and warned them of death should they tell anybody about their ordeal.
The prosecution said on September 08, last year, the mother of the 11-year victim, who happens to be the granddaughter of the convict, visited, and the girl told her what they had been going through.
She reported this to Quansah's wife, took the daughter away and made a formal complaint to the police.
Police Chief Inspector Kyei-Baffour said a medical report signed by doctors who examined the victims confirmed that they had had their hymen broken.
The convict in his caution statement to the police profusely denied the offence.
GNA
By Gifty Amofa, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News