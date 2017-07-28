modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Businessman jailed 35 years for defiling daughter/granddaughter

GNA
11 minutes ago | Social News

Kumasi, July 28, GNA - A 56-year old businessman accused of defiling his own daughter and granddaughter has been sentenced to 35 years imprisonment by the Kumasi-based Gender and Violence Court.

Charles Kofi Quansah faced charges of indecent assault, defilement, incest and threat of death and he pleaded not guilty.

Police Chief Inspector Comfort Kyei-Baffour told the court, presided over by Madam Comfort Tasiame, that victims were aged eight and 11 years.

The little girls have been living with Quansah and the wife at Medoma in Kumasi.

He repeatedly abused the pair anytime the spouse was out of the house and warned them of death should they tell anybody about their ordeal.

The prosecution said on September 08, last year, the mother of the 11-year victim, who happens to be the granddaughter of the convict, visited, and the girl told her what they had been going through.

She reported this to Quansah's wife, took the daughter away and made a formal complaint to the police.

Police Chief Inspector Kyei-Baffour said a medical report signed by doctors who examined the victims confirmed that they had had their hymen broken.

The convict in his caution statement to the police profusely denied the offence.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

NPP Will Never Trust EC – John Boadu

34 minutes ago

Inadequate biometric devices worsens plight of National Service person...

1 hour ago

quot-img-11. If one is always right, there is somthing wrong somewhere. 2. One who rides on a donkey does not know that the ground is hot.

By: Awuni John Ndebugri quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line