If it is harder for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God, then it is easier for a poor man to enter.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Malta President pledges increase support for healthcare
Kumasi (Ash), July 28, GNA - The President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, has pledged to up her government's assistance to Ghana in the area of healthcare.
She indicated that it would give strong support to the effort at improving the quality of care to people, particularly in deprived communities.
She was speaking during a visit to the Hope Xchange Medical Centre in Kumasi, built with funding by the European nation.
Accompanied by the husband, Edgar, President Preca was in the country to deepen economic cooperation and bilateral ties.
She said her government would going strengthen its partnership with the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi to bring quality and affordable healthcare to the population.
President Preca said she was encouraged by the transparent and judicious use of the funds made available towards the hospital project.
She added that they would stand with the church every step of the way to make the facility become one of the best in the West African sub-Region.
The Most Reverend Justice Gabriel Yaw Anokye, Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, applauded the Maltese government for the immense support in the areas of health and education.
The church, he said was grateful to Malta for helping it to fulfil its evangelization mission.
Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, promised to ensure that the road leading to the Medical Centre was ungraded to bring comfortable to patients and the health workers.
GNA
By Boakye-Baafi, GNA
