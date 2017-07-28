TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Nestle Ghana kneads family values into work environment
By Samuel Osei-Frempong
Tema, July 28, GNA- Apart from an enviable pay cheque for workers, Nestle Ghana Limited also pursues family values weaved around workplace activities and compensation, Mrs Agnes Kafui Forson, Human Resource Manager, has revealed.
According to her, mothers have a minimum of 16 weeks as paid maternity leave as fathers are given a five-day paid paternity leave to settle into parenthood and help out in the critical days of the new baby as well as bond with wife and child.
Mrs Forson, who was interacting with the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey, and his officials, said 'the headquarters of our Company has a breastfeeding room and very soon all factories and offices of the company would have the special room to give employee nursing mothers' relative workplace comfort.
The Deputy Minister was on a familiarisation tour of the Company's factory in Tema.
'We also foster collaboration with workers to pursue health and wellness objectives which we believe make workers strong, happy and healthy enough to pursue their career goals. Our health and safety regime can never be compromised, 'she said.
She appealed to government to encourage activities related to health and wellness in the public space to relief the population of stress and avoidable infections.
Mr Wereko Brobbey lauded the pro-family stands of the company and recounted how his wife suffered workplace anxiety and discomfort as a nursing mother.
'I know how it feels for a woman to be denied some comfort at the workplace as a nursing mother. When my wife had our third child, her boss, who happened to be a woman, made her very uncomfortable at work. I thought that because she was a woman, she would appreciate my wife's situation but no! She did not. She did not understand why my wife should take our baby to work,' he said.
He revealed that Cabinet was considering various proposals to make the workplace baby-friendly, extend the maternity leave, introduce measures to cushion fathers and encourage Ghanaians to become more pro-family.
The Deputy Minister also applauded the company for putting in place stringent health and safety measures which would surely keep to the minimum or even achieve zero workplace accidents.
He encouraged Nestle Ghana Limited to expand its operations in Ghana to absolve more Ghanaian workers.
GNA
