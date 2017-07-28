TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Gov't to keep faith with the people - MCE
Kumasi, July 28, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi, has underlined the government's unswerving determination to keep faith Ghanaians and live up to their expectations.
He therefore counseled patience, strong support and understanding as it rolled it its development policies and programmes.
Speaking at a meeting with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretaries in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi, he indicated that they were already making good progress.
He cited the 'Planting for food and jobs' programme, reduction in taxes, the free senior high school (SHS) policy - beginning the coming academic year and the inauguration of Development Authorities to oversee the implementation of the Infrastructural for Poverty Eradication Programme.
Added to these, he said was the zeal to implement the one district - one factory policy.
Mr. Asibey Antwi said the government within the six months in power had demonstrated that it really meant business.
He called for the party officers to make sure that they stayed in constant touch with the people, to adequately keep them informed of the government's policies and the various interventions to transform their lives.
That, he noted, was important to carry them along and to sustain their trust.
He reminded his colleague public officials to be humble and accountable in the performance of their duties, adding that, they were working not for themselves but the general good of the people.
He repeated his determination to restore Kumasi to its former status as 'Garden City of West Africa' and asked for the support and cooperation of everybody.
GNA
By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
