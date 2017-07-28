TOP STORIES
Choose what is right than what is beneficial.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
HFC reports profits after 2 years of losses
After 2 years of losses and GH¢150 million in provision, HFC Bank returned to profitability producing the best first half year results in the history of their 27 years of existence.
Additionally, the Bank now boasts of having one of the highest cover ratio i.e. provision of nonperforming loans of over 65%, which provides the Bank with protection against future shocks going forward.
Speaking to the media after declaring their results, the Managing Director, Robert Le Hunte attributed the good results to the hard work of the Staff and the focus on recoveries over the past two years.
Although admitting that the work was far from over, it was also clearly obvious that the Bank was now in a better position than 2 years ago when Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) took over control.
During the two-year period, to improve service delivery to their customers, over US$30 million was spent on upgrading the Information Technology infrastructure and refurbishment of the branch network.
In addition, investment was made in training and developing the Staff with the assistance of RFHL.
With pride, Mr. Le Hunte also reported that in spite of two consecutive years of losses, the Bank was still able to remain active in their communities and actually increased their level of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
At the recently concluded board meeting, approval was given by the Board to approach the shareholders of the Bank on two significant matters; Firstly to increase the level of capital of the Bank by GHC50 million and secondly to change the name of the Bank to Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited in keeping with the new ownership structure.
This new capital together with the BBB+ S&P rating of Republic Bank Limited makes the Bank one of the strongest in the industry and puts them in a better position to build on the strong foundation in the housing industry and the future prospects in the oil and gas industry.
The MD claims that his biggest achievement over the past two years was building a culture at HFC that will allow the organization to survive not only in the short term but in the long term.
HFC Bank became a member of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited in May, 2015 after a successful mandatory takeover.
The over $100 million investment made by the Republic Financial Holdings Limited in HFC Bank represents one of the largest investment by a Diaspora company in Ghana.
HFC Bank was recognized for this investment at the prestigious Diaspora African Forum Excellence Awards Dinner in July this year.
In Addition, the Bank was recognized by the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP) as the Most Successful Change Management Program.
The Bank was also adjudged the Most Telephone Efficient Bank in the Financial Institution survey conducted by Walsbridge Market Research.
At the 16th Ghana Banking Awards 2017, HFC Bank received the 2nd Runner-up Award in Corporate Social Responsibility and 1st Runner-up in Trade Finance
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance