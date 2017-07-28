TOP STORIES
Jinapor’s House Raid Surprising – Donkor
The former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has described as “surprising” the raid by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on the residence of former Deputy Energy Minister John Jinapor.
The House of the former Presidential Spokesperson was raided Friday morning by armed security operatives in search of documents related to the Ameri deal.
According to the MP, his entire house including his children’s rooms and bathrooms were ransacked by the security personnel, who had stormed the house in search of documents regarding the controversial AMERI power deal.
“They searched everywhere, my bedroom, kitchen, my children’s room, garage and everywhere possible, but I told them that I don’t have anything with me and that every document regarding the Ameri deal was left at the ministry,” he recounted in an interview with Francis Abban on Morning Starr Friday.
Speaking with Starr FM’s Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan in an exclusive interview Friday, the MP for Pru East, whose house was also raided last week, said the move by the security operatives is strange.
According to him, if the security team was really interested in retrieving documents related to the Ameri deal, they could have had the raids coordinated instead of ransacking Jinapor’s House weeks after a similar one on his house.
