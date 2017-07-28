modernghana logo

Okyeame Kwame Hosts Free Hepatitis B Screening Today  

Daily Guide
52 minutes ago | Health
Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame will today host this year's edition of the free hepatitis B screening at the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian School at East Legon in Accra from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The screening, he said, has the supports of benevolent organisations and individuals such as the Ghana Health Services, MDS-Lancet Laboratory, among other allied bodies.

In all, Okyeame Kwame is targeting to screen free-of-charge an estimated 3,000 people within the Greater Accra Region.

“I want Ghanaians to come to the Bawaleshie Presbyterian School at East Legon in Accra today to get screened free-of-charge. This is how we are going to mark the World Hepatitis B Day which falls today,” he told BEATWAVES in an interview.

This year's event which is under the theme 'Let's Kick Hepatitis Out' is being organised by the Okyeame Kwame Foundation (OKF), in partnership with the MDS-Lancet Laboratories.

The annual event which aims at helping kick hepatitis B out of the country is sponsored by Citi FM, Peace FM, Ahead Media, Skyfalls Mineral Water and powered by Firm Bridges Communications.

The award-winning hiplife artiste expressed his profound appreciation to MDS-Lancet Laboratory and other sponsors for their indispensable roles in the successes of the foundation so far.

So far, about 38,000 Ghanaians have benefitted from a free medical attention and screening held at the British Council Hall and Kwame Nkrumah Circle (Accra), Prempeh Assembly Hall, KNUST Campus and Ayigya Taxi Rank (Kumasi), the Methodist Church at Nkawkaw (Eastern Region), Market Circle (Takoradi), among others.

By George Clifford Owusu

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Health

