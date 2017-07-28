TOP STORIES
GNPC Stopped From Sponsoring Black Stars
Senior national team, Black Stars will not be receiving any more financial support from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) as parliament has ordered the state corporation to stop sponsoring them.
GNPC, headline sponsor of the Black Stars have been paying $3million annually since 2013 to the senior national team.
But Parliament on Thursday, 27 July approved a recommendation from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) that the GNPC focus on its core duties.
The PIAC report also disclosed that GNPC also provided financial assistance to Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) as well as Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) although it is not in its remit to do so.
Chairman of the Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah, reading the Finance Committee’s recommendation on the PIAC report said: “The Committee holds the view that GNPC should stick its core mandate. It, therefore, recommends that GNPC should stay away from all activities that do not come under its core function.”
