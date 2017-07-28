TOP STORIES
Maltese Businesses explore investment opportunities in Ghana
The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) held an investor presentation for a 28-member business delegation from Malta, on a variety of business and investment opportunities here in Ghana.
The meeting, coordinated in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, TradeMalta, and the Honorary Consulate of Malta in Accra, spurred fruitful conversation on investment opportunities in a variety of sectors including, housing, logistics, finance, and education.
It also marked the occasion of the state visit of the President of Malta, Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca, who is in the country to explore possible areas of business collaboration as well as strengthen economic ties.
Malta is a Southern European island country located in the Mediterranean off the coast of Italy and Tunisia.
Addressing the delegation, the Director of Investor Services at GIPC, Mr Edward Ashong- Lartey spoke about Ghana’s positive outlook on investment, the strong government commitment to ensuring a safe, vibrant investment environment, and also enumerated the role of GIPC and the various services offered by the agency.
Mr Edward Ashong-Lartey addressing the Maltese business delegation at the meeting.
He highlighted some of the investment prospects in Ghana which included agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, energy, infrastructure & transportation, financial services, information and communication technology (ICT), health and education.
These growth areas, coupled with Ghana’s central location in the sub-region, trainable labour and ready access to the 300 million-strong Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) market were some of the advantages of investing in Ghana.
“We are also the best destination for ease of doing business in West Africa according to the World of Doing Business Report, 2017. We also have a stable democracy,” he pitched.
Member of the delegation represented various economic sectors including manufacturing, energy, information and communication technology, health, education, aviation, hospitality, and services also took the opportunity to ask questions related to their areas of interest.
