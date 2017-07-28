modernghana logo

It's Tough But Akufo-Addo'll Deliver—Dep. Minister

6 minutes ago | Headlines

The myriad of challenges facing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have made governing the country an uneasy task, Mohammed Tijani, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.

According to him, in spite of these challenges, the Akufo-Addo-led government is poised to deliver on the litany of promises made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Accra 100.5FM on Friday July 28, Mr Tijani, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yendi, said: “It hasn’t been easy but we are able to do what we are expected to do.

....It hasn’t been easy because of the expectations of Ghanaians. We made a lot of promises to Ghanaians and we are going to do a lot of things for Ghanaians. The president himself has said it a number of times that he is in a hurry, so we are all in a hurry to ensure that we accomplish our goals.

“In respect of my ministry, the immediate challenges are the frustrations Ghanaians go through acquiring passports, then also integrating the West African sub-continent and then packaging Ghana for the international world or the global world, bringing investors and building investor confidence in Ghana.”

He added: “The youth we promised jobs are now looking for jobs and we have started rolling out a lot of jobs for them, we haven’t gone far but we all know we are just beginning governance and the youth understand us even though occasionally we see agitations.”

