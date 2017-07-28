TOP STORIES
MAKE SURE YOU DON'T LET LOVE SPIN YOUR HEAD LIKE A MARBLE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Ghana Police Service Broke—COP Rose Bio
The police administration has disclosed that the discharge of its professional duties in the country in protecting lives and properties is being hampered by poor budgetary allocation from central government.
Recently, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu revealed that the police service urgently requires retooling because it is constraint in terms of logistics which is why armed robbers appear to be operating freely and also gunning them down indiscriminately.
The situation however appears not to be any different in terms of finances as COP Rose Bio Atinga, Director General and Technical said poor financial commitment from central government is hampering effective policing in the country.
At the passing out parade of 597 police recruits at the Pwalugu Police Public Safety Training School in the Upper East Region, she observed that there were sprawl of communities across the country and underscored the need for increased numbers of police posts to protect lives and properties.
To this end, she appealed to government for the timely release of resources to the police administration to ensure that they give off their best in the maintenance of law and order.
Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Rockson Ayine Bukari, urged the new recruits to be professional in the discharge of their duties and transform society by exposing criminals and letting the laws deal with them.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines