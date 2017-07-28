TOP STORIES
Former Council Of State Member Contestant Cautions Against Election Of MMDCEs
A former Council of State contestant for Upper East Region, Mr Francis Apam, has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against plans to pass a legislation to ensure that Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are elected.
Mr Francis Apam noted that Akufo-Addo’s administration will suffer serious repercussions if MMDCEs are made to go through elections like that of Members of Parliament due to political polarization of the country.
“MMDCEs represent the president and in strongholds of the opposition parties, they will work in the interest of the parties they represent and that will affect the work of the government. They will ensure that government businesses are sabotaged to make the party of the day unpopular. It is a good proposition but it is a recipe for chaos”, he warned.
He wondered how strongholds of a government in opposition will work in the interest of the ruling government and want the president to take a second look at the matter.
The 70-year Mechanical engineer by profession wants government to hasten slowly in passing a legislation in this regard reiterating that government is better off without the election of MMDCEs.
The current NPP government says it will ensure the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).
President Nana Akufo-Addo said it’s about time MMDCEs become accountable to the people hence must be elected by Ghanaians.
“The time has come to bring accountability to local government through competitive politics. Election of DCEs at the local level can no longer be delayed. This is going to give a great boost to local initiatives and local self-reliance.”
