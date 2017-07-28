TOP STORIES
I Was Not Directly Involved In AMERI Power Deal—Jinapor
Former Deputy Minister for Power, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor has told Accra-based Okay Fm that he was not directly involved in the transaction of the infamous AMERI power deal.
He disclosed that issues relating to the whole transaction were done by Dr Kwabena Donkor, who was sector Minister at the time.
The Tema home of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapaei-Kusawgu Constituency was on Friday morning raided by officials from Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in search of documents regarding AMERI.
“I cannot run away from it but I was not directly involved in the AMERI deal. It was my Minister who did and signed everything after parliament had approved so I do not understand why they will come to my house and be asking for documents”, he wondered.
According to him, on assumption of office, the current government constituted the Addison Committee and they offered to present to them the necessary documents but they were told it is not relevant only to now start using gun-wielding cops to be harassing them.
Narrating how his home was raided, the former presidential spokesperson said “I was dressed up for parliament when I was told there were these people at my gate and that two of them were wearing police uniform looking for me. I asked they allow them in and when they came they disclosed that they had a court warrant to search my house for documents on AMERI. I told them I don’t have documents with me because the documents were left with the Ministry but they insisted and refused to give me a copy of the search warrant. They said it was an order from above so I had no option but allow them. They have taken my mobile phone but I had no laptops and pen drives”, he revealed on Okay FM.
