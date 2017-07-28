TOP STORIES
I don't want to wait in vain for your love b'cos your LOVE is my relief.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
The Burning Pot: What Is In It?
When the weather is good air travel is smooth. It’s arguably the fastest means of transportation. Its safety was once unquestionable until we’d the bad guys come onboard with their nails, pins and needles, crockpots, and all kinds of offensive weapon. Since then, we sometimes travel with our hearts in our mouths. Not to mention the pat downs and all the hustle one has to go through during air travel nowadays. We quiver and shiver. Our feeble legs seldom give away on us when we spot for example, a long bearded individual with Arabian face travelling with us.
The reason, we don’t know whether the guy sitting next to us has a deadly device under his pant or trousers. The irony however, is sometimes it’s not even the one wearing the Aaronic beard that might start the onslaught. Rather it’s the unassuming individual. Thus everyone becomes a potential bomber. But must we live in this kind of paranoia state?
Kofi says Ama is a thief. Ama is corrupt. Ama has embezzled XYZ millions of dollars being state’s funds. And the accused (Ama) also turns around, she accuses Kofi of taking bribes, defrauding and extorting monies from people. She says Kofi is doing the same thing or something more grievous than what she’s been accused of.
Sounds complicated isn’t it?
Well, when we plunge ourselves in a sea of mistrust or get obsessed with distrust and fear we often lose great stuff, something unquantifiable. It’s like throwing the bad water with the baby. That notwithstanding sometimes our expression of apprehension is also justifiable. After all why ignore caution if it could prove deadly?
So, I ‘ve got this special message for all passengers travelling to Gatwick or Timbuktu, Bobo- Diolasso, Taiwan or Tai-two, Birmingham or Amsterdam, Dusseldorf or Seattle this week Please, take note of this special message. This report is very important. And it isn’t about the weather. It’s also not about our air traffic control systems. I can assure you everything about our airplane is good. No kidding!
But we’ve a problem. I often say this: It is not the Church, not the Mosque and not the Synagogue. It’s rather about the people in the buildings that are the problem. Yes, I know I am right.
There was overcast in the early morning but as you can see visibility is good. What do you see my people? It’s beautiful blue sky... So there will be no problem flying to anywhere under the sun. Indeed our crew members were readying to take you to your destinations but something unusual happened. In fact what we heard this morning from our pilot and her co-pilot has left us all openmouthed. We’re completely dumbfounded.
The co-pilot alleges she suspects the pilot has a bomb in her brief case. Management immediately summoned the pilot for questioning. Prior to her invitation she (the pilot) had also gone public to counter accuse her right hand officer of planning to detonate a device to bring the airplane down. In view of this latest development, which management sees as disturbing, we like to inform you all passengers that Flight# 072817GH which is scheduled to fly from Accra to Timbuktu has been cancelled till further notice.
Beside the two officers has been asked to step aside as we launch special investigation into the allegations. They should also not contact any staff that works for our company, failure to adhere to this non-contact order would result severe sanction which will include expulsion plus fine.
This is a serious allegation and we intend to give it all the attention it deserves. Meanwhile, let me make this point clear, if you think this call is ‘premature,’ do not hesitate to meet me immediately at the Palm wine Junction. And mind you, don’t let me step out of the room before you start to whine and gripe.
So, here’s my question: Did everyone get it right but I got it wrong?
Was everything straight and smooth but I saw it rough and crooked?
Why did everyone say it’s good but I said it’s bad? Did everyone see it as white but I saw it as black? Where were they when the chips were falling? Were they guilty but I found them innocent? Or were they innocent but I found them guilty?
Where is right? Where is wrong? And how can we establish the truth before we treat everything as a rumor? Does a rumor have a leg or head?
How did they get away with all their loot and nobody noticed them?
Did the eyes see and never winked? And did the ears hear and never bothered?
I if you think it’s cool, jump into the pool the crocks are on the rocks waiting…
Where do you start when you’re faced with a convoluted case? And where do you stand when the stance is of no importance?
Smooth paths don’t always end the way they began. They may have bumps and rumps but we don’t cut short our journeys until we reach our destination. Don’t go to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when you have a headache. OPD (Out Patient Department) is the right place to go. And unless advised by a doctor or physician, do not treat it as ‘Certificate of Urgency.’ No it doesn’t qualify that status. In parliament it’s called due
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Gordon Offin-Amaniampong
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article