Churches, Faith & Extravagance
Hebrews 11:6 "And without Faith it is impossible to please God" and thats what Christians believe.
Religion is a choice and the constitution allows freedom of worship so one finds it dificult to understand when a group of faithless people decide to condemn another group for choosing who to worship and is this hypocrisy or damness since those same people go to the Churches when they have problems.
Recently the Church have come under attack by some people who dont believe in their faith which is quite strange but in a society where anything goes and democracy means saying anything that comes into mind without thinking, trust me its normal but then as the saying goes it takes a few bad nuts to destroy the lot.
As an OldTom I attended a Catholic School and I saw the modest lifestyle of Father Batsa, Father Tsaketey and one white Sister which I have forgotten her name please pardon my memory. They used very old cars and the Sister didnt even have a car in fact they wore only one cloth which were the white and blue gowns. I dont recollect seeing them in colourful suites and jeans.
I was also brought up in the Baptist church and I never saw our Pastors living like Kings but rather like servants of the Most high.
Anytime I visited the village I attended Methodist since thats where my grandparents worship.
I was able to attend Mass, Baptist and Methodist because they all believe in one God.
Now to the subject at hand ie TITHE.
I was taught to pay tithe by my Dad straight from sunday school because he believed that it was not just a commandment but it also taught you how to give and also how to save in life. I also sometimes questioned the final destination of my tithe but with time understood how needful it was to the needy especially when we went round on visitations to the orphanages, hospitals and prisons.
Most of these Churches I have spoken about are all under mother Churches and under associassions that regulate their activities.
Recently there have been calls for churches to pay taxes and royalties and all this I can emphatically say its because of the opulent and lavish lifestlye of Pastors of one man churches who sell prayers to its members. Truth is Churches are registered under NGOs and therefore have no business doing buying and selling but what do we see today?
I wont emphasize on it since we are all withnesses to the cars and bodyguards.
In conclusion I would say that tithes and offerings are not compulsory but are choices so its left to those who give it out to decide as to who they give it to.
Psalm 68:1 - Let God Arise, let his Enemies be scattered.
