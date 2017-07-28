TOP STORIES
It is not a work if u Love what u are doing, It is a jobBy: maame ama
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
All Is Set For The Big Accra ‘Aca’ Homecoming
The annual Accra Academy Homecoming comes off on Saturday, August 05, 2017 at the School premises located at first light on the Kaneshie-Mallam highway.
The Accra Aca homecoming according to the organizers is a special activation where old students of Accra Academy Senior High School meet in the spirit of comrade to network, show pride, create new memories, offer the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and above all, plan and devise ways and means to support their alma matter.
The organizers further reiterated that the old student will have a feel of the newly constructed Astroturf football pitch [Asamoah Gyan Sports Centre] commissioned by the Captain of the Ghana Black Stars on August 5, 2017.
The Asamoah Gyan Sports Centre will hold the most entertaining inter year group football gala competition.
Established on July 20, 1931 by four young guys - K.G. Konuah [27], G.N. Alema [29], J.A. Halm-Addo [29], and S.N. Awuletey [26] Accra Academy has produced notable personalities including for Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho, Mr. Felix Addo, Alex Kofi Mould, Dr. Nana Asamoah Mensah Gyan [Captain of the Black Stars], Leo Myles-Mills, amongst others.
This year’s homecoming can be followed live on social media via - AAOBA on Facebook [www.facebook.com/Bleoobii] and Twitter [ www.Twitter.com/Bleoobii ].
Email: [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News