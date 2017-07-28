modernghana logo

John Jinapor detained, home raided in connection with AMERI deal

CitiFMonline
29 minutes ago | Headlines

Citi News sources indicate that former Deputy power minister, John Jinapor’s house was raided by some personnel from the Police service and National Security on Friday morning connection with the 2015 AMERI deal.

Two of the police men effecting the raid were reported to have been armed with AK 47 assault rifles.

They were in search of documents related to the controversial AMERI contract.

Mr. Jinapor, the MP for Yapei Kusawgu, was on his way to Parliament when he was restrained and held for about two hours.

This raid follows the former Minister for Power, Kwabena Donkor, having his home subjected to a thorough search by some personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday morning


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

