modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

#BigJulyGetAway Day 4: Patrons ‘boogie’ to live band music in Mauritius [Video]

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

Patrons of Citi FM's #BigJulyGetAway were on Thursday treated to great traditional Mauritian music in the likes of Sega, as well as international genres including Salsa, Reggae, and others.

The dance moves displayed by the BigJulyGetAway patrons attracted other tourists who also joined the fun on the dance floor.

The live band music was part of activities to round up the first half of the #BigJulyGetAway in Mauritius.

Patrons will later on Friday fly to South Africa to continue with the second part of the 7-day trip.

They have since Monday been engaging in a variety of interesting activities in Mauritius, including a cruise on the Indian Ocean and tours to the Hindu Temple, Chameral waterfall, Trau aux Cerf Crater, Seven Colored Earths among others all in Mauritius.

The trip which began on July 23, 2017 will end on Sunday, July 30.


By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t ‘unprepared’ for free SHS programme – NDC MP

58 minutes ago

13-year-old commits suicide in Kumasi

10 hours ago

quot-img-1Keep your circle close cos the enemy wants to listen and destroy

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line