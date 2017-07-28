modernghana logo

Deputy Agric Minister commends NSS after visit to farm

MyJoyOnline
2 hours ago | General News

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, on Thursday, paid a visit to the farm run by the National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel, located at Dahwenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The visit to the maize farm was to enable the Deputy Minister appraise the extent of infestation by Fall Armyworms at the farm and efforts to control its spread.

Fall Armyworms have destroyed farms at certain parts of the country, particularly in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo and the Eastern regions, causing destructions to crops especially maize and cocoa.

After the tour of the NSS farm, the Deputy Minster commended farmers for their progress and called on farmers across the country strictly adhere to the directions of his Ministry in combating the Armyworms infestation -- just like the NSS farmers have done.

He said the government was very concerned about the outbreak of the pests since the destruction they bring to crops has the tendency to derail efforts to revamp the Agric sector.

He said it was for that reason that the government has made available chemicals, personnel and other relevant logistics to combat the destructive insects.

Acting Director of Crops at the Ministry, Mr. Seth Osei-Akoto, who was also part of the familiarization tour, rebutted claims that a concoction of detergent and pepper has been successful in fighting the armyworms invasion on farms.

Acting Executive Director of NSS, Mustapha Ussif, thanked the Minister for the support the Ministry has provided to the Scheme.

He said the provision of seedlings, technical support, and chemicals by the Ministry will ensure a bumper harvest.

He reemphasised the Scheme's effort to support the President's Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

He said the NSS is ready to deploy over 2,100 service personnel to support the Agric initiative.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

