TOP STORIES
i have a story a story that am advertising to sell. any interested person should e-mail to [email protected], for further information. thank you regards, sethBy: am a story writer
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Activa International Insurance donates life-saving equipment to Korle Bu
The Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company, Mr. Solomon Lartey, has led a team of top officials from Group Activa Foundation, a CSR arm of Activa International Insurance, to present Phototherapy equipment to the Children Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
In a short address prior to the presentation, Mr. Solomon Lartey explained that the Foundation selected Ghana among stiff competition from about five other countries for donation.
Making the presentation on Monday, July 24, 2017, Vice-Chairman of ACTIVA International Insurance Company Limited, Mr. Steve Kyerematen said after discussions between Activa and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the CSR arm of Group Activa settled on Ghana for the purchase of this $25,000 Phototherapy equipment to help save lives of the new born babies.
The items were received by Prof. Bamenla Goka, Head of Child Health Department in the presence of Mrs. Mercy Efua Otoo, Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Victoria Aku Quaye, Director of Nursing Services and other officials of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
Prof. Goka stressed that the Phototherapy equipment would help avoid terrible jaundice that new born babies go through and sometimes lose their lives.
“The unit is currently using fluorescent tubes, which is not effective in removing the jaundice of the newly born babies. This modern Phototherapy equipment with a Light Meter, clears jaundice faster and last longer. It is really a life saver. We thank Group Activa Foundation for the gesture and wish to call on other corporate bodies to emulate the shining example of Activa”, Prof. Goka added.
The Group Activa Foundation delegation included: Mr. Thiery Kouandju, Secretary to the Foundation, Ambassador Flitz Poku, member, Raoul Kontehou, member, Roger Melingui, member, Mr. Sadrack Fotso, member, Mr. Benjamin Yamoah, COO of Activa International Insurance, Ghana and Mrs. Genevieve Tachie, Group Chief Finance Officer of Activa International Insurance Company Limited.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News