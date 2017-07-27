TOP STORIES
13-year-old commits suicide in Kumasi
A 13-year-old boy has died in what is suspected to be a suicide at Adukrom in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The class five pupil of the local Municipal Assembly Basic School, Denis Ali, is believed to have hanged himself at home after school in the absence of his parents.
Relatives and neighbours were thrown into shock when they discovered his lifeless body hanging on a manila rope on the ceiling of the family’s one bedroom wooden structure.
The incident happened immediately after the deceased returned from school, Thursday marking the end of the academic year.
Though the deceased's motive is unknown, there is speculation he may have been repeated in his class for poor performance in the promotion examination.
Coming on the day of school vacated, authorities who visited the family to confirm the news will not comment on the speculation.
The family is also unable to speak to the incident since it happened in their absence.
Neighbors had to help the family convey the deceased to the hospital after several attempts to reach police proved futile.
The shocked residents were seen in groups pondering over the incidence.
