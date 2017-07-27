TOP STORIES
Africa is the place of well being and life, however, most Africans don't see that and that's the real shame.By: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Basic schools in Binduri District receive tree seedlings
Binduri (U/E), July 27, GNA - The Binduri District Assembly on Tuesday donated about 5,000 Mango, Neem and other species of tree seedlings to basic schools in the district to promote afforestation efforts and provide wind protection for the schools.
Mr Yakubu Ayinga Abagri, the Binduri District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was part of efforts to protect buildings from the ravages of rain and wind storms which has become an annual occurrence.
He urged the pupils to take good care of the trees so that they would enjoy the fruits and the shade they provide.
Mr Louis Laari Badoor, a field officer of the District National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), said planting trees would support the organization to manage disaster in the district and help improve the environment.
He said if the communities were well protected from storms, the assembly would be able to save funds and use them for development projects that would benefit the people.
He commended the Ministry of Agriculture for the seedlings and urged the Officer in charge of the district to monitor the planting and growth of the trees.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News