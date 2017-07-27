TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Cocoa sector players dialogue ways to end Deforestation
Accra, July 27, GNA - Cocoa Industry players have met in Accra to deliberate and take action on how to end deforestation and forest degradation linked to cocoa sector in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.
A joint framework of action has been developed with the cocoa sector in the two countries, to address illegal mining and logging as well as illegal farms in forest reserves.
The parties have the ambition to later adapt and adopt the framework with input from both public and private sectors in other cocoa producing countries.
Mr Jonas Mva Mva, Programme Director of Cocoa Sustainable Trade Initiative, an organisation based in Holland, said at a second roundtable meeting on that the Joint Framework of Action, which have been developed was built on existing policies, structures, programmes and funding commitments.
It was aimed at bringing together a wide range of experiences and expertise towards ending forest degradation and deforestation to facilitate improving production of cocoa crops.
The framework of action would help government tackle deforestation caused by illegal logging and mining.
Mr Mva said the framework would set out a clear overview of commitments and responsibilities for improving governance, changing business practices and ensuring sustainability in the field.
He said though the programme was to examine possibilities of halting deforestation and forest degradation related to cocoa value chain globally, the initial focus was on Cote d' Ivoire and Ghana, the biggest cocoa producing nations.
Mr Vincent Frimpong Manu, Country Director of World Cocoa Foundation, said the programme would aim to confirm the themes to propose for the Joint Framework of Actions and finalize the identification of possible solutions necessary for the implementation of the agenda.
He added that the programme would establish incentive and balance between population, agriculture and forestry.
The initiative declaration had signed 35 chocolate and cocoa companies as well as retailers who have committed to participate.
Partners of the programme included World Cocoa Foundation, International Sustainable Unit, Partnerships for Forests and the Sustainable trade initiative.
GNA
By Mr Laary/Ms Winifred Zuur, GNA
