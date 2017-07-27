TOP STORIES
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Police arrest motorists for various traffic offenses
Sekondi, July 27, GNA - The Western Regional Police Command has arrested a total of 55 motorists for various traffic offenses with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area.
The exercise was led by Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Western Regional MTTD Commander.
In all 55 motor bike riders, three tri-cycles and other vehicles were arrested.
Some of the offences committed included riding without crash-helmets, riding without the requisite licence, unregistered motor bikes, or driving with expired insurance and roadworthy certificates.
Superintendent Appiah said the defaulting motorists would be sent to the courts.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
