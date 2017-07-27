modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Don't engage in 'Sakawa', Bishop advises the youth

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Fiapre (B/A), July 27, GNA - Bishop Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International, has called on the public to desist from engaging in 'Sakawa' because this can ruin their lives.

He said some youth of today in search for quick money resort to Sakawa (a local parlance for using occult or any dubious means) to get money.

Bishop Akyeaw said this recently at a church service held at Fiapre adding that 'there is no short cut in life'.

He attributed the situation to lack of zeal and laziness by some people who still refused to work hard and yet wanted to enjoy life.

Bishop Akyeaw said the youth must seek wisdom from above as this would bring peace and transform their lives.

He said many people have used dishonest or negative spiritual means to become wealthy and are paying the price for it. GNA

By Regina Benneh

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Doe Adjaho controlling Minority caucus – Majority leader

4 hours ago

Apaak takes $2.25 billion bond issue to Supreme Court

5 hours ago

quot-img-1ANYTHING THAT IS BOUND TO GO WRONG WILL SURELY GO WRONG

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line