Cooperate with government to implement special initiatives
Tema July 27, GNA - Technical Advisor to the Greater Accra Regional Committee in charge of the 'one constituency, one million dollar' project has asked Ghanaians to cooperate with government in the implementation of the policy.
Mrs. Olivia Opoku-Adomah said this on Thursday during a Focus Group Discussion (FGC) organized by the Committee at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to get first hand information concerning the infrastructural needs of the three constituencies in the Tema metropolis.
Participants at the discussion included drivers, fishermen, market women, traditional rulers, religious leaders opinion leaders.
'Ghanaians must all cooperate, be committed and concerned about what the government is doing. Government hasn't come for only NPP members but for all. After elections, we're all one, so do not let us discriminate and say it is not my government so I am not coming on board. Let us all come on board to ensure that we work to improve the living conditions of our people,'Mrs Opoku-Adomah said.
Mrs. Opoku-Adomah, who was also an Economist and Planner, observed that the project was not an imposition by government on the constituencies, but something the locals must identify as a solution to their major infrastructural challenges.
'This is a bottom up approach. It's not the up bottom approach whereby we sit in Accra and propose something for the people. We need to initially think with the people, come up with the infrastructure needs of the people so that at the end of the day, they will own the project. They will know that yes, I was part of it when we started this factory, road, library, hospital, school,' she informed.
She said this was a ten-day exercise to collect data on infrastructure needs of the constituencies and then take them up to the president before government started the procurement process.
She said the format for the discussion would be to get infrastructural facilities within the areas of agriculture, energy, transport, waste and sanitation, health, education, among others adding 'after collecting data, we need to sit down with them to prioritize the data and then the people will provide a location for what they want to be constructed.'
GNA
By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
