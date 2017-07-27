TOP STORIES
Fall armyworm invasion is not over – Peasant farmers caution Minister
The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has implored government to intensify education on fall armyworms as a way of combating the pests which have terrorised farms across the country.
The farmers said they will be better equipped to complement efforts of government if they are educated about the pests.
PFAG Programmes Officer, Charles Kwowe Nyaabe told Joy News Thursday research institutions need to be retooled to explore ways of eliminating the armyworms.
The Agric Minister, Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie has told Parliament, the fall armyworms which ravaged some 112,000 hectares of farms have been “defeated.”
He explained this was made possible because of the many interventions put in place by government since the start of the invasion.
Out of the 112,812 hectares of farms that were attacked by the armyworms, the Minister said a total of 14,430 were destroyed which represents two percent of the farmlands invaded.
But the Peasant farmers said the invasion is not over because the armyworms could be lurking in the shadows.
Mr Nyaabe was dissatisfied with the manner in which government handled the invasion.
He said some of the affected farmers used their own solution to fight the worms because “most of the chemicals” given to them by government were ineffective.
“We should expect that if we don’t do anything to address the issue the worms could come back,” he said.
