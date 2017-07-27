modernghana logo

Minister orders closure of Koforidua-Mamfe road

GNA
21 minutes ago | General News

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has ordered the closure of the Koforidua-Mamfe Akuapim road.

This is to allow for the construction of a bailey bridge to replace the collapsed concrete bridge on the section of the road between Tinkong and Nyamebekyere.

He gave the order after he visited the collapsed bridge.

Vehicles travelling from Accra to Koforidua would now have to use alternative routes – Nsawam-Suhum-Koforidua and the Adukrom-Nkurakan-Koforidua.

Mr. Amoako-Atta said the bailey bridge, would enable vehicles and other road users to travel on the road as engineers worked to fix the collapsed bridge.

He directed officials of his ministry to ensure that there was adequate publicity of the road closure.

