TOP STORIES
We misinterpret Bible and Koran to mislead and separate us, as people.By: Francis Tawiah (Dius
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Zen Petroleum introduces Low-Sulphur Diesel ahead of schedule
Zen Petroleum has introduced Low-Sulphur Diesel onto the market ahead of the August 01, implementation timeline set by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
The Oil Marketing Company over the weekend through its Bulk Distribution Company, BDC partner took delivery of 11 million litres of the new product from its suppliers BP Trading.
The latest supplies come with the specification of 38 ppm Low Sulphur Diesel – even lower the 50ppm threshold set by the regulator.
The directive for oil importers to migrate from 3000 ppm Sulphur Diesel to Low Sulphur Diesel was to come into force in July but the National Petroleum Authority, NPA rescheduled it to August 01 due to some implementation challenges.
NPA in a letter dated July 04, and sent to importers of petroleum products noted that “due to the constraints, with meeting the gazette national specifications for gasoline and gas oil, the Authority has reviewed the implementation date for both fuels.
Zen is the fourth largest Oil Marketing Company in Ghana and controls about 70 percent market share of fuel supplies to the mining industry where high technology engines are mostly used - requiring the best in fuel quality.
It has started supplying the new superior fuel and lubricants to both individual and business consumers.
The company worked with its supply chain partners to design a competitive value chain for the product - ultimately expected to reduce downtime and overall cost of ownership for motor vehicle and equipment owners.
Zen Low Sulphur Diesel fuel will enable the use of advanced cleaner technology engines and vehicles in Ghana.
Currently, most vehicles with advanced emission control devices perform poorly when running on the high-sulphur diesel available. This has even forced some vehicle franchisees to avoid introducing such high technology vehicles in the country.
In its bid to provide the best value in fuels and lubricants to consumers, Zen has initiated steps to undertake other exercises in the areas of; extended engine life, reduced ventilation cost in underground mines, improved fuel economy, improved air quality and health and improved lubricants performance.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance