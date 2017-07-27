TOP STORIES
Tullow renews 3-year Right to Dream academy partnership contract
Independent oil and gas company, Tullow Ghana Limited, has renewed a 3-year partnership agreement with education and football academy “Right to Dream”.
The move is geared towards driving its Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) Initiative.
Speaking at a ceremony at New Akrade in the Eastern Region, Social Performance and Public Affairs Manager, Kwasi Boateng highlighted STEM as Tullow Ghana’s new socio-economic investment strategy that will deeply impact the country’s youth pursuing STEM and football in the RTD academy.
The knock on effect is the success of such students who play football and study whose ambitions are linked to the nation’s future and shared prosperity.
Mr. Boateng emphasised “Tullow is committed to making our meaningful contribution to the economic and social development of Ghana by ensuring that students gain access to STEM and other industry based scholarships in international universities.
"That is why Tullow and RTD Partners are pursuing this broader support to complement government’s effort at improving stem education in Ghana.”
The executive director for the Council for Technical and Vocational Education in Ghana, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah hailed Tullow Ghana’s support since 2014.
Forty-five students have since benefited winning scholarships to the US and UK helping them to become competitive and succeed.
In the light of the success chalked, Dr. Asamoah said “this is a vivid demonstration of invaluable contribution of the private sector towards nurturing and developing talent in the country and we are grateful to Tullow for the results of this amazing work through this partnership”.
He added that the Tullow Ghana’s STEM initiative ties in positively with government’s own commitment to promoting STEM education across all levels.
The partnership is also in conjunction with LEGO. To give true meaning to practical STEM education, Tullow has built a Lego Education innovation studio to motivate the students to achieve success in their studies.
Ten students; eight boys and two girls graduated from the academy ready to pursue tertiary education combined with playing football.
Some of the prominent graduates of the Right to Dream Academy are Abdul Majeed Waris, David Accam, Razak Nuhu and King Osei Gyan who have all played for the senior national team, the Black Stars.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
